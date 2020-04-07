bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $56.11 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.02589433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00204085 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,190,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

