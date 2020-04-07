BitcoinZ Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $464,299.26 and approximately $23,160.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00503257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00106953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002668 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,694,672,720 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

