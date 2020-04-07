Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00327773 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00419857 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006518 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

