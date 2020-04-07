BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.44 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinEgg. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $10,562.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,877,791 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

