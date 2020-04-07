Blockport Trading Up 42.9% Over Last 7 Days (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2,350.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

