Bloom (BLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,614.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Bloom has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.