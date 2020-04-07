Bor-Tay Wu Sells 29,998 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $242,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bor-Tay Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Bor-Tay Wu sold 10,002 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,016.20.

Shares of GSIT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 162,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,832. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

GSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GSI Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

