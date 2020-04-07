Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.71. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,871. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.