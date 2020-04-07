Brokerages Set $34.00 Target Price for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 236,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,728. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

