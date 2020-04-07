Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,969. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,713 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,706,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.