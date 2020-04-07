Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
BSAC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,969. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,713 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,706,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
