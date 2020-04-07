Brokerages Set Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target at $15.00

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

