Brokerages Set Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) PT at $272.22

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE traded up $11.91 on Monday, hitting $189.93. 338,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.79. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.