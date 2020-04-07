Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) PT at $31.00

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.