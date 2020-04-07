Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) PT at $31.00

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

