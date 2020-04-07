Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT at $119.50

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 145,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,229. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

