Brokerages Set Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) PT at $7.93

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 267,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,183. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $259.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Rev Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Fish purchased 15,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 784,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 139,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 114,596 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

