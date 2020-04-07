BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT makes up approximately 2.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 167,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 293,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

