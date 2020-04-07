Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BF/B. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown-Forman from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BF/B traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 1,076,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

