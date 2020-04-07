Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Bruker stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 563,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,918. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

