CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Trading Up 13%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.51, approximately 826,349 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 476,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 366,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

