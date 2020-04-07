Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and have sold 21,160 shares valued at $2,469,439.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$113.07. 2,099,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,683. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.88%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

