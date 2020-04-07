Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

