Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSTR. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 74,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,300. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $165.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

