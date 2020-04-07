Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) shares rose 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.08 and last traded at $135.98, approximately 387,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 428,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.57.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.