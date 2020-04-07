Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) were up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 124,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 275,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 646,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.
Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.