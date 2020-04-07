Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) were up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 124,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 275,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23). On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 646,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.