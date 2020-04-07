CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,233 shares of company stock worth $141,431 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

