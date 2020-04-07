CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 14.5% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares traded up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.16, 503,553 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,078,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.92. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,095 shares of company stock worth $121,142.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

