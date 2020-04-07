Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 374,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

