Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.