Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 197,401 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up approximately 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.05% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,130 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 286,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,161. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

