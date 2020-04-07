Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 12.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price was up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $707.70 and last traded at $689.99, approximately 975,854 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 694,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $611.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $836.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $713.13 and a 200 day moving average of $797.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

