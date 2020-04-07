Citadel (CTL) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 90.5% against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $18,495.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

