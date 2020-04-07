Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Price Up 13%

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) shares rose 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.87, approximately 3,235,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,820,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,523,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

