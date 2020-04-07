Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Coffee alerts:

Shares of JVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 21,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,290. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.83. Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.