Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Shares Up 12.7%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)’s stock price shot up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.02, 697,521 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 530,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

