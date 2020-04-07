Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. 540,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 251.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

