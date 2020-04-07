Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 18,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,564. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

