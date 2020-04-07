Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

JCS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,564. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

