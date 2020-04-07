Comparing Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) and Meridian Bancorp (NYSE:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 1.95 $67.00 million $1.30 7.94 Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meridian Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.16%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 23.98% 9.50% 1.06% Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. The company operates 37 full-service locations, as well as 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

