COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading 12.6% Higher

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50, 405,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 604,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMSCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

