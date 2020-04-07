Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading 15.2% Higher

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s share price traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12, 1,635,398 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,867,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $411.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

