Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 14.8%

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) shot up 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.65, 528,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 495,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $321.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 60.90% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

