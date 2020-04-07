Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORE. Stephens increased their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $28.13. 436,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 631,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,772,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

