Critical Analysis: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) & Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 11.20% 10.88% 4.16% Verizon Communications 14.61% 33.39% 6.96%

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.11 $571.06 million $0.41 11.54 Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.79 $19.27 billion $4.81 11.85

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Verizon Communications 0 10 7 1 2.50

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $62.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and UpCall, a call management service. In addition, it offers Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; authentication services; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; Mobile Connect; Cloud services; Machine to Machine and Internet of Things; mobile marketing and corporate messaging services; management information system, and e-commerce platform. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 15.6 million prepaid subscribers and 18.5 million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 2.1 million fixed line customers. The company covers 3.1 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

