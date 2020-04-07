CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Down 0.2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.15 ($9.48) and last traded at €8.32 ($9.67), 150,589 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €8.34 ($9.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $725.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.68.

CropEnergies Company Profile (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol and other biofuels, and related products produced from grain and other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid protein for cattle and pigs.

