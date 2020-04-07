CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE:CFB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. 166,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,072,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 139,850 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

