CryptoPing Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $185,910.28 and $7.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.02589433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00204085 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

