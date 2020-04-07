D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.85, 6,181,870 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,269,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.