D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.85, 6,181,870 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,269,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.
Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.