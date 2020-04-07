DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Up 5.7%

DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.75, approximately 10,949 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DAIICHI SANKYO/S in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

