Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $52.40, approximately 4,853,078 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,986,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

