DATA (DTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94,476.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Kucoin and Huobi. DATA has a market cap of $2.68 million and $94,476.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

